Ramirez to Mississippi, Langhorne to IL

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced four roster moves ahead of Tuesday's series-opener at the Asheville Tourists.

Right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez has been promoted to Double-A Mississippi. The Dominican Republic native joined Rome's roster from the M-Braves on Aug. 3 and posted a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances with the High-A Braves. Ramirez recorded 20 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched in Rome.

Infielder Brett Langhorne has been transferred to the 7-Day Injured List. The Carson-Newman alum has hit .189 with 7 home runs and 23 RBI in 68 games as an R-Brave this summer.

In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd and catcher Javier Valdes have been promoted to High-A Rome.

Dodd, Atlanta's third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is considered the 18th-ranked prospect in the Braves farm system. The Southeast Missouri State product garnered a 4.91 ERA in eleven innings with Low-A Augusta.

Valdes, a 21st round pick in the 2019 Draft, comes to Rome from the Florida Complex League where he hit .063 in five games. Originally from Miami, Fla., Valdes spent much of the 2021 season with the Low-A GreenJackets.

The Rome roster now has 29 active, 4 injured, and 1 inactive players.

