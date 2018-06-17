Ramirez and De La Cruz Added to All-Star Team

Davenport, Iowa - The Midwest League announced Sunday that Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Yohan Ramirez and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz have been added to the Western Division All-Star roster for the annual showcase on Tuesday night in Lansing. Ramirez replaces Beloit's Xavier Altamirano on the pitching staff, while De La Cruz has been added as a reserve outfielder after Clinton's Jack Larsen was placed on the disabled list.

Ramirez is 4-5 with a 2.74 earned run average on the mound in 12 appearances for the Bandits this season. The right-hander has struck out 48 opposing hitters in 46.0 innings. He has allowed only 34 hits and has limited the opposition to just a .204 batting average against him. The native of the Dominican Republic was also a part of the 2017 Midwest League championship team.

De La Cruz has played in 62 games this season and displayed one of the strongest outfield arms in the league. He is also hitting .289 with two home runs and 32 runs batted in. The 21-year old De La Cruz is batting .400 over the last eight games with seven RBI in that span. He is the lone position player representing the Bandits in the game.

The two new additions will join the three previous selections to the game, pitchers Patrick Sandoval, Peter Solomon, and Parker Mushinski.

The River Bandits coaching staff will represent the Western Division as the field staff for the all-star game. Manager Mickey Storey, pitching coach Graham Johnson, hitting coach Dillon Lawson, development coach Rafael Pena, athletic trainer Elliot Diehl, and strength and conditioning coach Mike Hoffman will all serve in the same roles for the Western Division in the game.

The River Bandits clinched the Western Division first half title on Saturday night by beating the Burlington Bees. The two teams close out the first half on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park. For ticket information, call (563) 324-3000, visit riverbandits.com or stop by the box office at Modern Woodmen Park.

