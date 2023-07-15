Rally Falls a Run Short on Friday Rainiers Are 20-8 at Home vs. Round Rock Since 2012

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-44, 7-6) opened up their three-game set against the Round Rock Express (53-34, 9-4) with a 5-4 loss at Cheney Stadium on Friday. The Rainiers almost came back from an early 4-0 deficit, but slipped to 6-3 in one-run games at home this season. Tacoma had the tying run on base in the ninth inning, but could not capitalize.

Justin Foscue started if off for the Express with a 2-run shot to score Bubba Thompson (1B) in the first inning. Thompson stole his ninth base of the season in only his 18th game with Round Rock. Thompson's 49 swipes in 2022 was second in Triple-A behind Tacoma's Forrest Wall (52). Sam Huff added a 2-run homer of his own in the third inning, plating Foscue (1B) to put the Express up by four runs.

The Rainiers got on the board in their half of the third inning, as Cade Marlowe hit his 11th home run of the year to cut the deficit to three runs. Marlowe now has reached base safely in 20 straight games and has a hit in 14 consecutive, matching Zach DeLoach for the longest Tacoma hit streak this season. The outfielder has a homer in seven of the 14 games in the hit streak (.400 AVG, 22-for-55, .855 SLG, 16 RBI, 18 R, 12 BB, 9 SB).

Mark Mathias helped Tacoma inch back closer in the fourth inning with a bloop RBI single into right field to score Zach DeLoach (HBP). Since joining the Rainiers (waiver claim from Pittsburgh) on July 2, Mathias is hitting .438 (7-for-16, 3 RBI).

Round Rock and Tacoma traded runs in the fifth inning to keep the deficit at two runs for the Rainiers and make the score 5-3.

Taylor Trammell smashed a homer in the eighth inning to put the Rainiers within one run of Round Rock, his 11th of the season, all coming when he starts the game in center field (39 GP: 27 GP as CF, 7 DH, 1 LF, 4 RF).

The quartet of Jose Rodriguez, Nolan Blackwood, Ryder Ryan and Diego Castillo came out of the bullpen and pitched a combined four scoreless frames to keep Tacoma in the game.

The Rainiers continue their series against the Express at Cheney Stadium on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PT. RHP Marcus Walden will start on the bump for Tacoma; Round Rock will throw RHP Chase Lee.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

