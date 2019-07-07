Raleigh's Big Night Leads to Fifth Straight Win
July 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
STOCKTON, CA. - Cal Raleigh drove in six runs to carry the Modesto Nuts to a 9-1 win, their fifth straight, over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.
Jake Scheiner drove in the first run of the game for the Nuts (39-48; 9-8) with a RBI single in the first inning. After the Nuts' starter Austin Hutchison (W, 3-8) worked out of a second-inning jam, Raleigh lifted his first home run of the night over the left-field wall.
Ports (41-44; 8-9) starter Jake Bray (L, 2-1) lasted three innings allowing two runs on four hits.
The Nuts added two more runs in the fourth inning. Ariel Sandoval scored on a wild pitch. Joe Rizzo followed with a RBI single, one of his three hits on the night.
In the sixth, Raleigh delivered again with a two-run single. In the eighth, Raleigh capped his own personal fireworks show with a towering three-run homer.
Hutchison was strong over six innings allowing just five hits with no runs, three walks, and three strikeouts.
