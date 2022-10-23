Raleigh Earns Hat Trick in Sea Wolves' First Win

Binghamton, NY - The (1-0-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves clinched four of six possible standings points after their 8-4 victory on Saturday night over the (3-1-0) Binghamton Black Bears.

For the second time in as many nights, Mississippi jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Yaroslav Yevdokimov (3:26) and Jake Raleigh (8:33) in the first period. Bret Parker cut the Binghamton deficit in half at 10:33.

Raleigh came flying out of the locker room into the second period to score his second of the night at the 2:48 marker. After Binghamton's Tyler Gjurich earned one back to make it 3-2, Chris Hunt and Justin Barr struck just 1:28 apart for a Mississippi 5-2 advantage. Jesse Anderson came through with the final goal of the middle stanza for the Black Bears.

It only took 62 seconds of the third period for Raleigh to connect for his hat trick as the score became 6-3. Jesse Anderson pulled Binghamton within a pair before Daniel McKitrick went back-to-back at 5:09 and 9:49 to seal the deal on the Sea Wolves victory.

Raleigh concluded the evening with three goals and two assists. Chris Leveille had four assists under his name, good for a total of six points during the weekend series. Goaltender Ethan Taylor secured the win in his Sea Wolves debut after stopping 33 of 37 shots.

The Sea Wolves are back in action this Friday, October 28 for their home opener against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

