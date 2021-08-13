Rainiers Romp over Las Vegas 9-2 in Series-Opener

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (49-36) extended their high-water mark this season once again, improving to 13 games over .500 following a 9-2 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (43-42) on Thursday. Tacoma has won 12 of 15, pulling within a half game of Reno for first place in the West Division, and for the best record in the league.

The Rainiers continued their trend of scoring early; Jose Marmolejos drove in his 58th run with a single to centerfield in the first inning, scoring Jantzen Witte from second base after a single and a wild pitch. Witte made it 2-0 in the third on a sac fly to right; Jack Reinheimer scored after a base hit, stolen base and a Donovan Walton single. Walton scored moments later on the second Marmolejos RBI of the night, a double into the left field corner.

Leading 3-0 in the fourth, Tacoma pounded out four more hits and scored three more times; Reinheimer (single), Walton (single) and Witte (double) drove in the runs. The Rainiers kept pouring it on the fifth, a Dillon Thomas two-run single cleared the bases, extending the lead to 8-0.

Rainiers starter Ryan Weber retired the first eight batters of the game, meaning he set down 25 in a row dating to his most recent start on August 5 at Reno. Weber mowed down the final 17 he faced in that game, a 13-0 Tacoma win. On Thursday, the right-hander went seven shutout innings without a walk, allowing only five hits and striking out five. The Rainiers are 3-0 when he starts.

Sam Travis capped Tacoma's scoring with a mammoth solo homer to left field in the seventh inning. Zack Weiss, in his first action with the club since returning from the Olympics (Israel), pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout in his return to the Rainiers.

