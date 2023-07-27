Rainiers Rally for a 5-2 Win Over Bees
July 27, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Tacoma Rainiers hit three home runs in the 6th to rally for a 5-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night. The Bees were down 1-0, but tied the game, as Jack Lopez led off the 5th with his sixth home run of the season. Salt Lake would take the lead in the sixth inning, as David Fletcher and Daniel Murphy singled with one out. Kevin Padlo followed with a double down the left field line to score Fletcher and give the Bees a 2-1 lead, but Tacoma hit three home runs to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth off of Salt Lake reliever Jack Dashwood (0-1).
Chris Okey led the Bees with two hits, while Padlo and Lopez each added one hit and one run batted in. Fletcher's single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 22 games, which is two games shy of the franchise record of 24 set by Nathan Haynes in 2002.
