Rainiers Match Biggest Comeback Victory of 2023 on Friday

Tacoma, WA -- The Tacoma Rainiers (39-39, 2-1) climbed out of an early hole to defeat the Salt Lake Bees (38-39, 1-2) 10-8 in a Friday night slugfest; Tacoma has won two of three despite being outscored 12-1 in the first inning since Wednesday. The Rainiers equaled their largest comeback win of the season, overcoming a five-run deficit twice (5-0 and 8-3), to secure their 21st come-from-behind victory of any sort.

Similar to the first two games of this series, the Bees opened up scoring with a crooked number in the first. With one out, Trey Cabbage and Jo Adell hit back-to-back homers within a span of three pitches, giving Salt Lake a 2-0 lead- the homers were the 22nd of the year for each, and the two teammates remained tied for the MiLB lead. Three batters later, Livan Soto doubled in Daniel Murphy (single). Jack Lopez put the finishing touches on the inning with a two-run triple, extending the Bees' lead to 5-0.

The Rainiers got on the board twice in the third, thanks to aggressive base running. After singling to begin the frame, Mason McCoy swiped second (now a perfect 20 for 20 on stolen base attempts this year) and scored on an errant pickoff attempt. Similarly, Cade Marlowe reached base via a walk, stole his 17th base and came around on a Taylor Trammell RBI single; Marlowe has scored a run in eight of his last nine games (he has scored 10 times during that span). In the fourth, Cooper Hummel doubled home Zach DeLoach (walk), bringing the score to 5-3 and extending Hummel's on-base streak to 13 games.

Salt Lake struck back in the fifth with a Zach Humphreys three-run blast (his first career Triple-A homer) to restore the Bees' five-run cushion. Tacoma however would get a run back on a Brian O'Keefe bases-loaded walk in the home fifth, marking O'Keefe's fifth straight game with an RBI.

In the sixth, the Rainiers' offense exploded for a big inning of their own, completing the rally. Sam Haggerty stole third base (7) and scored on an error, as Tacoma clawed back to within three. With two down, Jake Scheiner (20) and DeLoach (10) each belted two-run homers, giving Tacoma their first lead of the evening, 9-8. With the dingers, the Rainiers matched a season-long nine consecutive games with a homer as a club- Tacoma has homered multiple times in all nine of those games.

An inning later in the seventh, Marlowe got in on the home run derby, launching his eighth off the scoreboard in right-center, adding an insurance tally for the Rainiers. Scheiner (3), Trammell and Haggerty each registered multiple hits on Friday.

The Tacoma bullpen of Taylor Williams, Blake Weiman and Matt Festa combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, surrendering only a hit and two walks while striking out six. Festa struck out a pair while nailing down a two-inning save; his 13 saves (14 SVO) lead all of Triple-A.

The Rainiers will continue their series against the Bees on Saturday, with first pitch slated for 6:05 PT at Cheney Stadium. LHP Kyle Hart will get the ball for Tacoma, and Salt Lake will counter with RHP Luis Ledo.

