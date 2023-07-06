Rainiers Go Wire-to-Wire in Wednesday Win Tacoma Extends Season-High Club Homer Streak to 14 Games (12 Multi-HR)

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (41-42, 4-4) scored all nine of their runs in the first three innings on Wednesday evening, which proved more than enough to outlast the Reno Aces (48-35, 4-4) by a 9-5 final. Tacoma snapped a three-game skid, avoiding a match of their longest losing streak this season. The familiar divisional rivals are 10-10 against one another in 2023, with only four games remaining in their season series.

Sam Haggerty kicked things off by homering on the first pitch of the game, his third this season and Tacoma's fourth first inning leadoff home run. It was Haggerty's second homer as the Rainiers leadoff batter in the first, and his second such homer in three days (7/3 vs. Salt Lake). The blast sparked a six-run frame, including a three-run Adam Engel homer and a Cooper Hummel RBI triple.

Staying true to another "classic Reno" game after a 21-run affair in Tuesday's series opener, the first five half-innings were scored in through the top of the third. Dominic Canzone hit a bases loaded double in the first inning (3 RBI), and Ali Sanchez smacked a solo homer (6) in the second, accounting for Reno's first four runs.

In the visiting third, Mark Mathias (Rainiers debut) drew a leadoff walk and scored a batter later on Hummel's second RBI triple of the night. Hummel then crossed the plate on a two-out Cade Marlowe double. Marlowe has now reached base safely in 17 consecutive games (.367, 13 BB), and has a hit in 11 straight (.452, 10 BB), extending his season-high hitting streak. He's now just three shy of Zach DeLoach's club-long hit streak this season (14 games, May 12-27).

Hummel equaled Reno's Canzone with a game-high three hits. All nine Rainiers runs were earned and charged to Aces lefty Konnor Pilkington (3.0 IP, 9 H, 3 BB, 1 K).

The contest suddenly pivoted into a pitcher's duel, and was scoreless between the third and seventh. On a full bullpen night for Tacoma, southpaw Eric Stout fired 3.0 scoreless innings (3 H, 1 BB). Stephen Kolek followed with a solid 2.2 IP (2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K), before Riley O'Brien finished things off with a scoreless ninth and a strikeout.

Marlowe and Taylor Trammell (2 RBI) joined Hummel with multiple hits. Jake Scheiner (RBI double) had the Rainiers' other extra-base hit; the visitors totaled six XBH for the night. Mathias was on base three times and scored two runs, with a single and two walks. He was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Pittsburgh on July 2.

The midpoint of this weeklong series is Thursday, a 6:35 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field.

