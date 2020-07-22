Rainiers Giving Tacoma a Taste of Baseball with "Cheneyville Grab N' Go" Drive-Thru

TACOMA, WA - Beginning this week, the Tacoma Rainiers, in partnership with Ivar's, are launching Cheneyville Grab N' Go, a pop-up drive-thru food service offering a menu of ballpark favorites that can be ordered ahead and conveniently picked up at Cheney Stadium. Food pickup will be available Thursday - Saturday from 2-7 p.m. starting this Thursday, July 23, with the final food pickup on Saturday, August 1.

Guests can now order meals from Cheney Stadium concessions for this week's pickup dates through the ChowNow app, or at eat.ChowNow.com. Users should search and select "Cheneyville Grab N' Go" within the ChowNow app to place their orders. Users can select a 15-minute time frame for their pickup and then choose from a limited menu featuring a la cart, family style, and beverage options. Payment will be processed in advance to limit in-person contact.

When guests arrive at Cheney Stadium, they will enter the south side parking lot from Clay Huntington Way and will have their meal(s) brought to their vehicle near the Mary Bridge Children's Family Pavilion. Guests will then follow signs that will lead them out of the parking lot through the Tyler Street exit.

"Great food and drink is part of the Rainiers fan experience," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. "While we can't provide the full experience this season, we hope that offering Tacoma some of our best-selling food items will get people over to Cheney Stadium for a fun and easy family meal."

Cheneyville Grab N' Go meals will be prepared by Ivar's, Cheney Stadium's food and beverage distributor. Ivar's menu includes hot dogs, brats, seafood, BBQ and pizza options as individual entrees and family meals. Rainiers souvenirs will be included with family meals, while supplies last.

"Ivar's has always been tremendous to work with, and with their help we were able to develop this opportunity for Tacoma," Artman said.

Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles for social distancing purposes, and wait for a Rainiers or Ivar's staff member to assist them. They are also asked to take their meal(s) with them rather than eat in the Cheney Stadium parking lot.

For more information on Cheneyville Grab N' Go, visit WeRTacoma.com/cheneyville-grab-n-go.

