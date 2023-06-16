Rainiers Drop Bookend Battle After 12 Frames

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (32-34) dropped their first 12-inning game of the season, 10-8, to the Albuquerque Isotopes (26-40) at Cheney Stadium after a bookend battle on Thursday night. Tacoma is now 0-10 on Thursday this season, and will head into the second half of the weeklong series 1-2.

Mason McCoy (single, SB), Zach DeLoach (hit by pitch), Jake Scheiner (single), Taylor Trammell (RBI), Cooper Hummell (single, 2 RBI), Colin Moran (double, RBI), Pat Valaika (hit by pitch), and Jack Larsen batted around nine spots to put four runs off four hits on the board for the Rainiers in the first inning.

McCoy has successfully put a ball in play in 16 of his last 18 games, while reaching safely in 17 games. He remained a menace on the base paths, earning his 19th stolen base of the season which ties J.P. Martinez (Round Rock Express) for the second most stolen bases in the Pacific Coast League.

The Isotopes answered with all four runs (RBI double, 2-run HR, RBI infield single) in the top of the second inning, ending starter Jose Rodriguez's night after one inning of work. DeLoach retook the lead for the Rainiers with a double to left field that drove in McCoy (leadoff single) in the home second. DeLoach (2-for-6, 2 R, 1 RBI) has reached safely in 29 games.

Rainiers relievers Juan Then, Eric Stout, and Riley O'Brien were solid, combining for 7.0 shutout innings of four-hit ball, allowing one walk and striking out seven as a group. Matt Festa and Nolan Blackwood saw the last four innings of the game, combining for three earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

The 'Topes took their first lead of the game in the top of the 10th inning, as Cole Tucker (double) scored the automatic runner. The Rainiers returned the favor later that inning with an RBI knock by Jack Larsen for his first hit of the night to tie the game 6-6. The two clubhouses fought their way through 12 innings, before a two-run double down the right-field line secured the 10-8 win for the 'Topes.

The weeklong series will resume on Friday at Cheney Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. RHP Darren McCaughan will take the mound for Tacoma, while LHP Ben Braymer gets the ball for Albuquerque.

