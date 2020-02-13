Raines Vikings Win Inaugural High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Raines High School Vikings beat the Ribault High School Trojans 8-4 on Thursday to win the inaugural High School Heritage Classic presented by Rubenstein Law Firm, taking the A. Philip Randolph Cup in the exhibition contest at The Home of the Jumbo Shrimp.

"I want to congratulations Raines High School on winning the A. Philip Randolph Cup and Ribault High School on an excellent game," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the High School Heritage Classic such a huge success in kicking off our team's Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues."

Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. Raines High School won the A. Philip Randolph Cup that honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

As part of the club's Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues, the Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps twice this season; Once on May 1 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first-ever Negro League game and again on July 11 as part of the club's Salute to the Negro Leagues Weekend in which former Negro Leagues players will also be on-hand.

