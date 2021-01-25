Raines, Ribault to Play Under the Lights at Second Annual High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's salute to Black History Month, the club is hosting historic Duval County Public Schools rivals William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School to play in the second annual High School Heritage Classic exhibition game presented by Rubenstein Law at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, February 12 under the lights of 121 Financial Ballpark.

Raines and Ribault student-athletes will wear customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms in a tribute to the Negro Leagues team that resided in Jacksonville from 1938-42. The exhibition contest will feature historical references to Negro Leagues players and teams throughout the game. The winning team will earn the A. Philip Randolph Cup, commemorating the civil rights activist who moved to Jacksonville in 1891.

A limited number of socially-distanced seating is available in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl at the price of $5 for reserved seats and $10 for 121 Financial Crustacean Corner seats. They can be purchased online at www.jaxshrimp.com. For group tickets, please contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

"I am proud and excited to bring back this special game that celebrates the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Jacksonville and honors the many Negro Leagues players who laid the foundation for our entire industry," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "I want to thank Duval County Public Schools and the students and faculty of both Raines and Ribault High Schools for kicking off the Jumbo Shrimp's annual commitment to commemorate the Negro Leagues. We encourage all fans to learn about the extraordinary Negro Leagues players who complete the history of the sport we all love."

In the inaugural High School Heritage Classic, played in February 2020, the Raines Vikings beat the Ribault Trojans 8-4 to take home the inaugural A. Philip Randolph Cup.

