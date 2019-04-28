Rain Washes Away Series Finale

April 28, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - Sunday's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 1 with first pitch of the opener set for 5:35 PM.

The Excellus BlueCross BlueShield backpack giveaway will be rescheduled for a later date.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can redeem them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future 2019 Rumble Ponies regular season home game, excluding July 4.

The Rumble Ponies open a three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks on Monday at 6:35 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show on Monday starts at 6:20 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.