Rain Suspends C's, Ems Monday Night

May 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians had their game against the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) at PK Park Monday night interrupted by rain after the completion of the third inning with the Emeralds leading 5-1. The game will be resumed on Thursday night when the two teams return to action after scheduled off-days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to conflicting schedules with the University of Oregon Baseball team.

Leo Jimenez started the scoring in the top of the first with a solo homer but Eugene had scored five unanswered runs to lead by four when the skies opened up.

Details as to whether tonight's game will be completed on Thursday then followed by a seven-inning contest or finished Thursday with that day's regularly scheduled game pushed to a later date have yet to be determined.

Updates will be provided via CanadiansBaseball.com in the coming days.

