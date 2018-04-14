Rain Soaked Saturday Postpones M-Braves/Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - After a soggy, rain filled Saturday afternoon in Biloxi, tonight's contest between the in-state rivals Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed until Sunday, April 15 at 1:05 PM. Fans with tickets to the game for Sunday, April 15, will be able to use their ticket for entrance to both games.

Fans with tickets from tonights game (Saturday, April 14) may exchange their ticket for a ticket of equal value, based on seating availability, for any future 2018 regular season, non-restricted Shuckers home game (July 3), including the doubleheader on Sunday. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office.

The doubleheader will be played as two 7-inning contests.

Ricardo Sanchez (MIS) and Thomas Jankins (BLX) are slated for pitch in Game 1 while Wes Parsons (MIS) and Cody Ponce (BLX) will go head-to-head in Game 2.

