Rain Shortens Smokies' Series Win Against Braves

September 4, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Tennessee Smokies (67-58, 30-26) earned a rain-shortened win against the Mississippi Braves (57-67, 28-27) Sunday evening at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Mississippi. The Smokies were set to play a doubleheader Sunday after a rain-out on Saturday, but more inclement weather cut the series short. Tennessee won 5-2 in an abbreviated six-inning game, while the second contest was canceled.

Tennessee struck first in the top of the first inning, as Miguel Amaya launched his second Double-A homer of the year, a three-run shot off RHP Nolan Kingham (L, 1-2). The Smokies added two more insurance runs in the top of the fifth on RBIs from Yonathan Perlaza and Bryce Ball.

RHP Ben Brown (W, 2-0) won for the second time with the Smokies Sunday as he tossed five innings of one-run ball. Samuel Reyes allowed a run in two-thirds of an inning before the weather ended the game early.

The Smokies will begin their final homestand of the regular season Tuesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET. Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will give away Batman bobbleheads on Sept. 10 as a part of Batman Night and will host Fan Appreciation Day on Sept. 11, the final home game of the regular season. The Smokies will also give away Trey Lipscomb bobbleheads on Sunday. For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.