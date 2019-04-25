Rain Shortens Series Opener
April 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - The weather cooperated as long as it could at Fifth Third Field on Thursday night. Even though it was raining all day, a window from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. allowed the Dayton Dragons to take down the Great Lakes Loons 8-3 before the rain returned and forced the game final after seven innings.
The Loons (8-12) fell behind early on a Dragons (8-12) sac-fly, but Great Lakes scored a pair of runs in the second inning on a fielder's choice, coupled with an E-3 that gave them their only lead of the night. Leonel Valera added to his team's 2-1 lead with his fourth RBI of the season driving in Miguel Vargas in the third.
Dayton responded quickly with a trio of runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to two triples off Loons starter Jeronimo Castro by Michael Siani and Shard Munroe. Castro (L, 1-2) allowed four earned runs in four innings before handing things off to Alfredo Tavarez.
Unfortunately for Tavarez, he had his second straight unfavorable night out of the Loons artillery. Tavarez, who gave up five earned runs without recording an out in his last outing, ceded four earned runs in three innings on Thursday. All four of the runs for Dayton off Tavarez in the sixth inning were via the home run ball - a three-run shot by Jonathan Willems and a solo bomb by Munroe.
After the Loons scored three runs in the first three innings, they tallied just one hit in the final four frames of this rain shortened ballgame. Alexis Diaz shut the Loons down in the middle innings. Diaz (W, 4-0) logged two 1/3 scoreless innings. Jerry D'Andrea (S, 1) threw the final two innings for Dayton without allowing a hit.
Great Lakes has now dropped six of their last eight games and have not won a night game since April 16. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT against the Dayton Dragons in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Radio pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on ESPN 100.9-FM.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2019
- Willems, Munroe Blast Home Runs in Dragons 8-3 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Rain Shortens Series Opener - Great Lakes Loons
- Complete Win Opens Homestand - Kane County Cougars
- Cougars Quiet Kernels in Series Opener - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Tonight's Game Postponed to Tomorrow - Beloit Snappers
- Rattlers and Bees Postponed on Thursday - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Late Offense Leads to LumberKings Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Late Surge Allows Clinton to Take Down Bandits 7-2 in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 25 at South Bend (Game 20) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Thursday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Rain Shortens Series Opener
- Camels Remain Unbeaten
- Fight to the Finish
- Loons Continue Search for Right Recipe
- Loons Enter Easter as Winners