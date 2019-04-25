Rain Shortens Series Opener

DAYTON, Ohio - The weather cooperated as long as it could at Fifth Third Field on Thursday night. Even though it was raining all day, a window from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. allowed the Dayton Dragons to take down the Great Lakes Loons 8-3 before the rain returned and forced the game final after seven innings.

The Loons (8-12) fell behind early on a Dragons (8-12) sac-fly, but Great Lakes scored a pair of runs in the second inning on a fielder's choice, coupled with an E-3 that gave them their only lead of the night. Leonel Valera added to his team's 2-1 lead with his fourth RBI of the season driving in Miguel Vargas in the third.

Dayton responded quickly with a trio of runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to two triples off Loons starter Jeronimo Castro by Michael Siani and Shard Munroe. Castro (L, 1-2) allowed four earned runs in four innings before handing things off to Alfredo Tavarez.

Unfortunately for Tavarez, he had his second straight unfavorable night out of the Loons artillery. Tavarez, who gave up five earned runs without recording an out in his last outing, ceded four earned runs in three innings on Thursday. All four of the runs for Dayton off Tavarez in the sixth inning were via the home run ball - a three-run shot by Jonathan Willems and a solo bomb by Munroe.

After the Loons scored three runs in the first three innings, they tallied just one hit in the final four frames of this rain shortened ballgame. Alexis Diaz shut the Loons down in the middle innings. Diaz (W, 4-0) logged two 1/3 scoreless innings. Jerry D'Andrea (S, 1) threw the final two innings for Dayton without allowing a hit.

Great Lakes has now dropped six of their last eight games and have not won a night game since April 16. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT against the Dayton Dragons in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Radio pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on ESPN 100.9-FM.

