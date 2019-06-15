Rain Postpones Rafters Game with Booyah
June 15, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' (10-8) Saturday game against the Green Bay Booyah (10-8) was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for June 20.
The Rafters will play a doubleheader against the Booyah Thursday, with the first game starting at 4:05 and both games consisting of seven innings. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.
This is the Rafters' second rain out of their 10thanniversary season and the team will use the unexpected off day to prepare for a two-game set with divisional opponent Madison.
The Rafters travel to Madison Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. game with the Mallards. Wisconsin Rapids returns to Witter Field Monday to take on the Mallards at 7:05 p.m. on Pie Night at the ballpark, which includes "The Great Witter Field Pie Baking Contest."
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now.
