Rain Holds Off, Trash Pandas Pour Runs on Barons in 8-2 Win
April 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
MADISON, ALABAMA - Unaffected by Monday's rain delay, the Trash Pandas won their second consecutive game with an 8-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday.
Birmingham outfielder Jacob Burke plated both Barons runs with a two-run single in the second to put the visitors up 2-0.
That would be the only offense allowed by Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana as he struck out seven in 4.2 innings of work during his Double-A debut.
The Birmingham lead lasted until the fifth as outfielder David Calabrese drove in two with a single of his own to tie the game against Barons starting pitcher Mason Adams (L, 0-1).
Infielder Arol Vera drove Calabrese in with a single to give the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead.
Rocket City matched that total the next inning. Outfielder Tucker Flint got things started as he drove in Cole Fontenelle with a base hit. With a couple runners on, Tyler Payne collected his second hit of the day to score two more and extend the Trash Pandas' lead to four.
Ivan Armstrong (W, 1-0) entered from the bullpen for Dana and kept the lead alive with 2.1 scoreless innings on the mound.
Fontenelle doubled to score Kyren Paris in the seventh as the 22-year-old recorded his first hit and the Trash Pandas first extra-base hit of the night. Calabrese added a second extra-base hit with a double to score Fontenelle later in the frame.
The Trash Pandas held on from there for the win to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Rocket City will face the Barons tomorrow for Real Estate/Home Buyer Night presented by Alabama Closing and Title in game two of the six-game series. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. CT, Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.
Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Ky Bush (BIR)
