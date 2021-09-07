Rain Follows Lugnuts to Fort Wayne, Doubleheader on Wednesday

Fort Wayne, INDIANA - For the third time in seven days, the Lansing Lugnuts (51-57) were rained out, this time against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-57) at Parkview Field.

The scheduled six-game series will now start on Wednesday with a twinbill consisting of two seven-inning games separated by 30 minutes, with Game 1 starting at 5:05 p.m.

Lansing has been rained out in both series openers the last two weeks. It's now the third time the Lugnuts have had to wait to play after rain came through on Saturday night in Dayton too. In last week's doubleheaders, Lansing won three of the four games, after sweeping the series finale on Sunday.

This will be the last series against Fort Wayne, with the two teams having split the prior twelve meetings this season. The Lugnuts first series at the TinCaps came at the back end of May.

Following Wednesday's conclusion, Lansing will play Fort Wayne four more times at Parkview Field from Thursday, September 9, through Sunday, September 12. The Nuts then return home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

