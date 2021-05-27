Rain Bangs Series Finale Between Monarchs and Sioux City
May 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
Sioux City, Iowa - The Kansas City Monarchs finale game of their three-game series with the Sioux City Explorers was postponed due to inclement weather in Sioux City. The two teams will make up the game when the Monarchs return to Sioux City on August 11th. The teams will play two seven inning games.
Kansas City begins a three-game series tomorrow night against the Cleburne Railroaders as part of a six game homestand. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Legends Field in KCK. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:35 p.m. and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. The game can also be heard locally on 1510 ESPN Kansas City.
Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.
