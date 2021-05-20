Rain Bangs Series Finale Between Monarchs and Saltdogs

KANSAS CITY - Kan. - After the rain shortened Wednesday's game between the Monarchs and Saltdogs in the top of the sixth, nature reared its ugly head again on Thursday afternoon - postponing the series finale. The game has been rescheduled for a later date, but Lincoln returns to Legends Field for a three-game series July 2-4.

Prior to Thursday's rainout, Lincoln took the first two games of the series and outscored Kansas City 9-6. LHP Eric Stout took the loss on Tuesday night despite two home runs from outfielder Gabby Guerrero. On Wednesday, RHP Nick Travieso logged five innings of two-run ball and Morgan McCullough drove in a run, but the Monarchs ultimately fell 2-1 in a rain-shortened game in five innings.

Kansas City begins a three-game series tomorrow night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Legends Field in KCK. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:35 p.m. and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv. The game can also be heard locally on 1510 ESPN Kansas City.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For Friday's game, the gates open at 5 p.m. If you purchased tickets for Thursday's game, your ticket will be good for any future regular season home game and may be exchanged at the Kansas City Monarchs box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

