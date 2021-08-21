Railroaders Wipe out X's Five Run Lead

August 21, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Sioux City Explorers had a 5-0 lead after three innings but couldn't hold on to it as the Cleburne Railroaders came back with the 8-6 win over the X's.

The Explorers hung five runs in the third inning capitalizing on costly Cleburne mistakes. Michael Lang blooped a double to right field that two Railroaders almost collided on, and scored on a two out Jose Sermo single. An error allowed Lane Milligan to reach and for the inning to continue giving Seamus Curran an opportunity and he took advantage crushing a three run home run to right. Joseph Monge added an RBI double to push the Explorers out in front 5-0.

Cleburne struck back, trimming the lead with a pair of two out home runs in the fourth. Ramon Hernandez with a solo shot and Chase Simpson with a two run dinger that stayed fair down the left field line made it 5-3 Sioux City.

In The fifth the Railroaders posted a crooked number, after an Alay Lago sacrifice fly made it 5-4. Hernandez tied the game with a two out single. DJ Peterson gave Cleburne the lead with a two run double and Simpson continued his strong series with an RBI single to put the Railroaders in front 8-5.

The loss fell to Danny Hrbek (1-4) who tossed an inning in relief, giving up five runs on four hits with a pair of walks.

Getting credited with the win for Cleburne was Garrett Alexander (7-6) who tossed five innings allowing six runs, two earned on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Sebastian Zawada hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth to give the game it's final score of 8-6.

Cleburne's bullpen threw four innings of shutout baseball employing four different arms allowing just one walk with six strikeouts.

With the loss Sioux City now falls two games back of Cleburne in the wild card standings, setting up a crucial rubber game on Sunday starting at 6:00. Right hander Zach Hedges (6-4, 4.67) will take the mound for the X's, Cleburne has yet to announce their starter.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.