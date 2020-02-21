Railroaders Sign Polished Righty Mavare

February 21, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of right-handed pitcher Arlett Mavare.

Mavare (pronounced mah-VAH-ray) will be entering his 11th professional season in 2020, having split his pro tenure between the Texas Rangers organization and his native Venezuela. Most recently, the righty put together a dominant season with Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League, compiling a 1.61 ERA over 22.1 innings. Mavare allowed only 13 hits for a miniscule .162 opponent batting average, striking out 20 while handing out 13 walks. He and Railroaders teammate Angel Reyes helped Zulia to a second-place finish in the VEWL.

Mavare, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, has not pitched in the United States since the 2014 season. He signed with the Rangers as an international free agent in 2009 at the age of 19, and ultimately climbed from the team's Dominican Summer League affiliate to Triple-A Round Rock. Mavare breezed through the lower levels of the Texas minor league system, posting ERAs of 1.36, 2.08, and 1.95 his first three seasons, operating primarily as a reliever. The native of Barquisimeto, Venezuela responded well to his first full-season opportunity in 2012, going 5-5 with a 3.57 ERA in 40 games for Class-A Hickory. He climbed three levels the following year, including a two-game stint in Triple-A.

Injuries derailed Mavare's 2014 season, limiting him to just four appearances and ultimately prompting his release from the Rangers organization. He signed with the Frontier League's Normal CornBelters prior to the 2015 season, but was released before making an appearance with the club.

After rehabbing the elbow injury, Mavare responded with four strong seasons in Venezuela, combining for a 2.25 ERA in 88.0 innings over that time frame. The 6'0, 175-pounder struck out 85, walked 38, and allowed only 79 hits while pitching for La Guaira and Zulia from 2016 through this past winter.

For his career, Mavare owns a 24-19 record in 261 games, all but 14 as a reliever. His professional ERA in ten seasons is a sterling 3.10, with 12 saves on the ledger.

The signing of Mavare gives the Railroaders 14 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

LHP Rick Teasley

OF Hunter Clanin

RHP Arlett Mavare

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.