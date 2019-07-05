Railroaders Rally Past Dogs

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders rallied from a four-run deficit twice to knock off the Chicago Dogs 11-8 on Thursday night at The Depot. The game was played in front of a season-high crowd of 2,955.

Cleburne (24-21) fell into an early 4-0 hole, as Chicago (21-21) got a two-out, two-run double from Victor Roache and a two-run homer from Jordan Dean to seize the game's first lead. The Dogs ultimately scored all eight of their runs and 11 of their 15 hits in the game with two outs.

The Railroaders cut the lead in half in the second, as Grant Buck drove home a run with a single and then came around to score himself on a wild pitch from Chicago starter Wes Torrez. Tony Rosselli pushed the lead back to three with an RBI double in the top of the third, but a pair of solo homers from John Nester and Chase Simpson pulled Cleburne back to within 5-4.

Three more two-out runs came across for Chicago in the top of the sixth on three consecutive singles from Roache, Dean, and Gustavo Pierre against Cleburne reliever Nefi Ogando (1-3). But Cleburne responded with three runs of their own, as K.C. Huth beat out a run-scoring fielder's choice and Zach Nehrir ripped a two-run double to cut the lead to 8-7.

Cleburne finally surged in front in the seventh. Chicago reliever Josh Goossen-Brown (1-3) loaded the bases with nobody out on a double, walk, and bunt single, setting the stage for Buck. On a 2-1 pitch, the rookie lined a two-run single into right-center to give the Railroaders a 9-8 lead. Hunter Clanin followed with an RBI single of his own, and later added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to produce the game's final margin.

Tyler Wilson nailed down his ninth save with a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Railroaders continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday night. Righty Stephen Johnson (2-0, 3.38) gets the ball for Cleburne, while Gary SouthShore will counter with fellow righty Jumpei Akanuma (2-0, 2.05). First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 PM.

