RailRiders to join Copa de la Diversion in 2019

MOOSIC, PA. - Minor League Baseball™ has revealed an expanded roster of 72 teams set to participate in its 2019 "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n"; a season-long event series entering its second year. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are thrilled to be added to the roster of new teams participating in 2019.

The cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative, "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" - or "Fun Cup"- established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide. Teams participating take on new identities for select games during the course of the season, donning unique uniforms and altering their brand to pay tribute to this heritage.

"We could not be more excited to be involved in such an important and fun initiative with Minor League Baseball," said Josh Olerud, the RailRiders President and General Manager. "We recognize how important it is to involve all Northeast Pennsylvania residents at PNC Field and we know that participating in the 'Copa de la Diversion' is a small first step in what will be a lasting effort to connect with our local Hispanic community."

From adopting culturally-relevant on-field personas to integrating more local flavor into their gameday experiences, the 33 teams who dedicated 167 games in 2018 as "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n"-designated events reported a 12.6 percent attendance increase compared to similar game dates in 2017. All 33 teams who participated in the inaugural 2018 campaign will return. The new "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" teams will bring the total number of states represented to 29 and includes a diverse mix of market sizes and community demographics.

"Minor League Baseball is built on the fun, memory-making experiences created by our teams each and every day," said Kurt Hunzeker, Minor League Baseball's Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research. "When we introduced 'It's Fun to Be a Fan' and 'Es Divertido Ser Un Fan' last season, the overwhelmingly positive response led us to create this season-long event series, further showcasing our teams' commitment to their communities and MiLB's unique brand of fun."

The RailRiders will unveil their new "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" on-field identity in March prior to the 2019 season. For more information on the full spectrum of "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n", visit MiLB.com/Copa.

