RailRiders Set 2021 Game Times

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have set their game times for the upcoming 2021 season. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of the Triple-A season and the RailRiders will now play a 120-game schedule, including sixty games at PNC Field in Moosic, beginning on the road May 4 with a home opener one week later.

In May and early June, weeknight home games will begin at 6:35 P.M. and Saturday games will start at 4:05. Beginning on Tuesday, June 15, weeknight home games will start at 7:05 and Saturday games will have a 6:05 first pitch. All Sunday home games will start at 1:05 P.M. throughout the course of the 2021 season.

Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch for Season Ticket Members. At this time, the RailRiders are planning on a reduced capacity at PNC Field due to CDC and state guidelines. No single-game tickets are available at this time.

Health and safety protocols will be announced closer to Opening Day. Capacity restrictions and additional ticket availability are subject to change throughout the course of the year.

Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. The RailRiders front office is open on a limited basis and by appointment only. For more information on the upcoming 2021 season, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact the club by calling (570) 969-2255 and leave a voicemail. Calls will be returned at the earliest possible opportunity.

