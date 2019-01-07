RailRiders Seeking Fan Assistance with Photo Drive

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will spend the 2019 season honoring 30 years of professional baseball in Northeast Pennsylvania. During January, the club is seeking help to begin the celebration. Until January 25, the RailRiders are asking fans to find their favorite photographs and contribute them to the club's archives.

"We know how important this team has been to the community since its inception," said Josh Olerud, RailRiders Team President and General Manager. "We want to see those images from across the years. A first game or a birthday party or a date night. No matter what version of the team- Red Barons, Yankees or RailRiders- and no matter what version of the ballpark. Please contribute your favorite pictures to help us remember 30 great years."

Fans are asked to search their own photobooks for those memorable images from games or events in Moosic dating back to 1989. Digital pictures can be emailed to info@swbrailriders.com. Fans are also encouraged to stop by PNC Field during regular business hours to have their favorite prints scanned.

These images could be used throughout the course of the season in a variety of ways including stadium signage, in the GuideRail and on the video board.

"Professional baseball and our games have impacted so many people in Northeast Pennsylvania over the years," Olerud continued. "We really hope to find those pictures that stand out because of the joy that baseball has brought."

The 2019 season begins on April 4 at Buffalo with PNC Field opener set for April 11. Season Tickets and mini-plans, like the nine game All-Time SWB Team Bobblehead Package, are available now online at swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-BALL.

