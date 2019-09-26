RailRiders New GM Nominated for MiLB Honor

MOOSIC, Pa. - The International League announced today that Katie Beekman, the new General Manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, is their nominee for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year. The Rawlings Award honors an outstanding woman executive from either Major League or Minor League Baseball and will be officially presented during the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego on December 9.

"Katie Beekman has been a rising star in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre organization since nearly the day she arrived," said IL President Randy Mobley. "Every office needs a 'go-to person' that when all else fails and something needs to get done you can count on. Katie has been this person and it has paid off in her recent appointment as the team's new General Manager. Katie has been overseeing the team's marketing and corporate sponsorship areas and was instrumental in the club's attendance uptick in 2019. With her 20-plus years in professional sports, Katie is a true professional getting the job done day after day."

Beekman joined the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre front office in 2010 and spent seven seasons heading the marketing and corporate services department. After the RailRiders hosted the 2017 Triple-A National Championship Game, she was promoted to Vice President & Assistant General Manager before the 2018 season. She also served as a mentor in Minor League Baseball's LIFT program this past season. LIFT (Leaders Inspiring Future Talent) is an initiative designed to build continuous lines of communication and support for female professionals in Minor League Baseball, develop the next generation of women executives and continue to retain qualified professionals in the baseball industry. Earlier this month, she was promoted to the position of General Manager. Beekman will be leading the way as the RailRiders prepare to play host to another nationally televised event in the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game.

"We are truly thrilled to see this nomination for Katie," stated Bob Mills, a Co-Managing Owner of the RailRiders. "Her dedication to this organization and this community has been vital and we are excited to see Katie lead the RailRiders into the upcoming All-Star season and beyond. The future is bright with her at the helm."

For more information on this nomination and award, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-2255.

