RailRiders Game Suspended at Worcester
July 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Worcester, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Worcester Red Sox Saturday at Polar Park was suspended in the second inning due to heavy rain. The RailRiders and Red Sox will resume the game on Sunday at 12:05 P.M., playing to a full nine innings with a seven-inning version of Sunday's series finale to follow.
The RailRiders will have runners on first and second with one out in the second inning when play resumes. Pitchers for both clubs have yet to be announced.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on Tuesday, July 20, to start a six-game set against the Rochester Red Wings. Tickets and promotional information are available at swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
41-21
