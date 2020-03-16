RailRiders Front Office Is Temporarily Closed

Friends, fans and partners,

In light of developments over the weekend, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have temporarily closed their front office at PNC Field to the public, effective immediately. This includes the RailRiders team store at PNC Field and the E-Auto Box Office.

Last week, Major and Minor League Baseball each announced a delayed start to the 2020 season. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Major League Baseball announced that it will follow those recommendations at this time.

We must work together to protect our staff, our fans and our community. After careful consideration, our ownership and executive team determined that temporarily closing the front office, team store and box office to be the best course of action for the health and safety of everyone involved. All upcoming events at PNC Field have been postponed to a later date, including the season ticket pick-up party and all seasonal employee orientations.

Fans can still shop in the RailRiders online team store at this time.

Our front office staff will remain available by phone or email, with eyes on an Opening Day in the near future. When this crisis comes to an end, we know baseball will be back and that fans will be in full force at PNC Field. For now, we must take steps to ensure that immediate health and safety concerns are met.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available, including a more definitive timeline for the 2020 season.

Please be safe and take action to protect your health and the well-being of others around you. Best wishes and we will see you at PNC Field soon.

John Adams

Team President

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

