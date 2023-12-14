Railers Acquire Two Forwards from Bridgeport Islanders

December 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forwards Daylan Kuefler & Reece Newkirk have been reassigned by the New York Islanders from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey league to Worcester.

Newkirk, 22, returns to Worcester after spending parts of each the past two seasons between the Railers and Bridgeport Islanders. The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native has played in 35 career AHL games, totaling eight points (1-7-8). Newkirk played in six games for Bridgeport to the start of the 2023-24 season. In 82 ECHL games, the 6'0", 179 lb forward scored 64 points (29-35-64).

Kuefler, 21, comes to Worcester after being assigned by the New York Islanders. The Red Deer, Alberta native was a 6th round draft pick (174) by the New York Islanders in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'2", 190 lb forward played four seasons for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League. In 184 games with the Blazers, Kuefler scored 144 points (77-67-144).

Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2023

Railers Acquire Two Forwards from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.