RailCats to Open 2020 Season with Virtual Opening Day on May 22

Gary, IND. - With Opening Day at the Steel Yard on May 22 being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RailCats are proud to offer fans an alternate experience by virtually broadcasting a simulated 2020 Home Opener. Virtual Opening Day presented by the Allstate Jorge Gutierrez Agency will allow fans the opportunity to experience baseball from their home and all the Fan-Tastic Family Fun that comes along with attending a RailCats game in-person!

Opening Day begins with a RailCats Cares community initiative. Free boxed lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by Rieth-Riley, a local Gary based construction company. Residents of Northwest Indiana are asked to maintain proper social distancing and use curb-side service at the Steel Yard (One Stadium Plaza Gary, Indiana 46402) to receive their free meal while supplies last.

A special pre-game ceremony will open the virtual game featuring a ceremonial first pitch by a special guest, video messages from RailCats players and the National Anthem performed by local talent. The pregame ceremony will also include special recognition for Season Ticket Holder, Andrew Dziezak who will be producing the video game simulation of the opener.

Following the pre-game festivities, the game will feature the sights and sounds of a nine-inning game against the Milwaukee Milkmen, simulated on MLB the Show. First year Broadcaster, Laura Hoover will provide all the play-by-play. Plus, the fun continues as fans will enjoy classic between innings promotions featuring fans virtually from home!

At the conclusion of the game, fans will be able to enjoy the best fireworks show on this side of the virtual Toll Road with a Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday Super Show.

"While society adjusts to our new normal, we are thrilled to offer our RailCats' family a safe evening of Fan-Tastic Family Fun," said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. "The RailCats are a community asset and this is our small part to help The Region right now. When the time is right, RailCats Baseball will help safely reunite our community."

Follow the RailCats on social media to participate in different promotions and challenges for a chance to make an appearance in the game. The broadcast will premiere on the RailCats YouTube channel on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m.

While the RailCats front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by email to answer any questions or concerns. The general office email is [email protected]

