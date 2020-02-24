RailCats to Honor Indiana Beach Passes During 2020 Season

The RailCats are saddened to hear the news of the closing of Indiana Beach, another family entertainment venue. In the wake of the news, the RailCats are pleased to announce that all Indiana Beach Day Passes and Season Passes will be honored at U.S. Steel Yard throughout the 2020 season.

"The RailCats regret to hear about such a beloved destination that provided a connection for families to make lifetime memories," said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. "We want to help provide an alternative for those families to enjoy Fantastic Family Fun at the Steel Yard all summer."

To redeem your passes, present your Indiana Beach pass or receipt at the RailCats Box Office. The RailCats are committed to providing FAN-tastic Family Fun to families all across Indiana.

Opening Day for the RailCats is Friday, May 22nd. Ticket and group packages for the 2020 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL.

