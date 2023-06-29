RailCats' Swift Comeback Effort Falls Just Short Against Milkmen

Gary, IN - Three ninth innings runs just were not enough for the Gary SouthShore RailCats (18-26) as a late comeback bid came up just short against the Milwaukee Milkmen (25-17) as they dropped the series finale 6-4 Thursday night at The Steel Yard.

After falling in an early 2-0 hole, the RailCats only needed one batter to plate their first run. Michael Woodworth led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to left field, cutting the Gary SouthShore first-inning deficit in half at 2-1.

The Milkmen tacked on three runs over the next two innings before adding one more in the seventh to extend their advantage to 6-1.

However, the Gary SouthShore bullpen kept them within reach. Matt Leon threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Jared Price delivered a scoreless ninth to set up a dramatic final frame.

The bottom of the ninth began with three straight singles from LG Castillo, Jesus Marriaga, and Francisco Del Valle to begin the rally. Del Valle's knock brought home Castillo to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Victor Nova then drew his team-leading 25th walk to load the bases for Thomas Greely. The catcher became the fifth straight RailCat to reach base to open the frame, lacing a single into right field which scored Marriaga, making it 6-3 Milwaukee.

Woodworth followed up by launching a deep fly ball into center field for a sacrifice fly, bringing home Del Valle and inching Gary SouthShore closer at 6-4.

Nevertheless, as the tying run stood on first base, Milwaukee induced a game-ending double play to escape with a narrow victory.

The RailCats play their 2,000th game in franchise history tomorrow night against the Kane County Cougars (21-22) at Northwestern Medicine Field at 6:30 p.m. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network via the Mixlr app.

