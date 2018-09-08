RailCats Season Ends with 1-0 Shutout in Game 4 of North Division Series

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats saw their season come to an end after losing to the St. Paul Saints, 1-0, in Game four of the North Division Series on a chilly and windy Saturday night at U.S. Steel Yard. St. Paul advances to the American Association Finals for the first time since 2011 and will play the winner of either the Sioux City Explorers or the Kansas City T-Bones starting on Tuesday.

Gary (59-41, 1-3) had six total baserunners reach base, only one of which got to third base. The RailCats had their best chance of scoring in the bottom of the third with Alex Crosby at the plate and runners on the corners. Crosby drove a deep fly ball to the warning track but Saints right fielder Max Murphy made the running catch on the warning track to end the inning.

St. Paul (59-41, 3-1) scored the only run of the game with an unearned run in the fifth. Kyle Barrett reached on catcher's interference with two outs before stealing second base for the second time on the evening. Burt Reynolds followed with a soft RBI single into left field, bringing around Barrett to score.

Jorge De Leon (2-1, 0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing an unearned run over 2.2 innings of relief on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Austin Wright tossed four scoreless innings in his first American Association start while Myles Smith and Adam Quintana each recorded scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for the second straight night.

Trevor Foss (4-2, 1-0) recorded the win in his career American Association postseason start. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings on four singles, a walk and struck out four. Beck Wheeler retired five of the six hitters he faced in 1.2 scoreless innings and Ken Frosch struck out the only batter he faced. Zack Jones (12, 1) recorded his first save of the postseason with a perfect bottom of the ninth.

