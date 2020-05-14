RailCats Partner with Rieth-Riley for Free Boxed Lunch Distribution on Friday, May 22nd

Gary, IND. - The RailCats are proud to announce a RailCats Care free boxed lunch distribution on Friday, May 22nd, sponsored by Rieth-Riley Construction Company. Free ballpark style boxed lunches will include hot dogs, chips, a pickle, cookie, and bottled water. The distribution will take place in Lot A at the Steel Yard (One Stadium Plaza Gary, Indiana 46402) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Residents of Northwest Indiana are asked to maintain proper social distancing and use curb-side service while picking up boxed lunches.

"We are a 100% Employee owned company and we pride ourselves with a culture to give back to the very communities we serve in Northwest Indiana. We are proud to sponsor this event and continue our strong partnership with the RailCats while helping our communities during these difficult times," said Rieth-Riley Marketing Coordinator for the Cal-Region office, Jim Wiseman. "We are one together for a better Region!"

The event is set to kick off a full day of RailCats baseball. Following the community initiative, the RailCats will be putting on their first ever Virtual Opening Day, presented by the Jorge Gutierrez Family Allstate Agency. This will allow RailCats fans to enjoy all of the FAN-tastic Family fun that comes along with attending a RailCats game in person.

"Unfortunately, we aren't able to welcome fans into the stadium for our scheduled opening day, but we are going use that Opening Day excitement to help our Community with one of our great Partners, Rieth-Riley," said RailCats General Manager, Brian Flenner. "We can't wait to welcome fans back to the stadium for RailCats baseball when the time is right."

Follow the RailCats on social media to participate in different promotions and challenges for a chance to make an appearance in the game. The broadcast will premiere on the RailCats YouTube channel on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m.

While the RailCats front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by email to answer any questions or concerns. The general office email is [email protected]

