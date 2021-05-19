RailCats Late Rally Falls Short against Milkmen

May 19, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, Ind. - In the second meeting of a three-game series between the visiting Milwaukee Milkmen (2-0) and the Gary SouthShore RailCats (0-2), the Milkmen edged out a 6-4 win over the 'Cats at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

On the offensive side, Nikola Vasic and Zach Welz were on the prowl, each producing a 3-for-5 day at the dish. Vasic roped a double in the first frame coupled with a pair of singles and a run scored while Welz earned his pay with three singles, the third of which drove in a pair in the ninth to slice into the lead.

The RailCats kept this one tight until the seventh, but the Milkmen quickly deciphered right-handed relief pitcher Nick Garcia to plate one in the seventh, another in the eighth and two more in the ninth, handing Garcia (0-1) his first loss of the season while Zach Hartman (1-0) earned the win. Karch Kowalczyk allowed the 'Cats to plate two in the ninth but collected the save in a one-inning outing.

Back-to-back solo blasts for the Milkmen sealed the deal in the final frame. With one out, Tony Rosselli, who went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI, sent one for a ride over the left field fence. On the next pitch, David Washington drilled a bomb over right-center to put the Milkmen on top 6-2 as the handedly controlled the momentum.

Following Welz' 2-RBI single in the ninth, the right-fielder stole second and advanced to third on a wild throw that sailed into center field, but upon further review, the umpire crew ruled batter interference on Jones and Welz was sent back to first.

Jones had a 1-for-4 day in the box highlighted by a two-run blast over the right-field bullpen, taking advantage of the Steel Yard's new dimensions in the outfield.

Both starters earned a no decision on the day as Jack Alkire finished his outing with 2.1 shutout innings, allowing just one and four walks while striking out two. Milkmen starter Matt Solter dealt five innings of 2-run ball, relinquishing five hits and three walks as he struck out seven.

RailCats' RHP Adam Heidenfelder allowed two runs on four hits in relief, but despite a two-run shot from Aaron Hill, his third home run of the season, the 6-foot-5 New York native was effective the rest of the way, retiring the final six batters he faced.

Gary SouthShore hosts the Milwaukee Milkmen for the series finale on Thursday, May 20 at 11:10 a.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.