RailCats Explode for 8-Run Frame in Demolishing Day at the Dish

May 23, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







GARY, Ind.- They say hitting is contagious, and after the clinic from the Gary SouthShore RailCats (3-3) on Sunday, I'd agree. The 'Cats exploded for an eight-run seventh innings in their 11-2 win over the Houston Apollos (1-5) to clinch a series victory in the three-game series finale.

A tie 2-2 ballgame in the seventh blasted open after nine straight base runners reached safely, four on base knocks, before Houston recorded a single out in the inning. This marks the second inning this season in which the RailCats have batted around in a single frame and the most runs scored in an inning this year, topping the former record of seven.

Starter Jack Alkire delivered a five-inning outing on the bump, allowing zero earned runs on five hits while striking out two, each in the opening frame. He remains the sole starter in the rotation that has a 0.00 ERA in more than two innings pitched.

In relief, Adam Heidenfelder took the win for Gary SouthShore after four innings of rubber work with seven punchouts, allowing just three hits. Heidenfelder now leads the RailCats with two wins this season after he earned his first in green and white in the game-two thriller.

Six RailCats delivered multi-hit performances while Nikola Vasic continued his hot streak at the plate with a 3-for-5 day following a three-hit night last evening. The Serbian recorded a double and two RBI in his third multi-hit game of the season.

RailCats' clean-up hitter Raymond Jones struck gold on his first multi-hit performance of the season, reaching base safely on all five on his plate appearances with a hearty 2-for-2 line to show for it.

Following a walk-off from Jesus Marriaga in game two last evening, the Colombian went 2-for-5 while driving in three in today's demolition derby for Gary SouthShore.

A two-game winning streak for the Gary SouthShore RailCats leads the 'Cats into a four-game series against newfound rivals, the Kane County Cougars, beginning Monday, May 24 at 7:10 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.