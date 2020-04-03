RailCats Care Launched to Benefit Local Organizations

Gary, Ind. - The RailCats are excited to announce the new RailCats Care program to help local organizations in need during these unprecedented trying times. RailCats fans can participate by purchasing $50 in Cat Coins, a stadium currency that can be used like a gift card for concessions, tickets and merchandise at the Steel Yard during RailCats games. Fans receive a total of $65 in Cat Coins for their purchase and $15 of the $50 purchase will be donated to benefit local organizations like the Methodist Hospitals Foundation, Tradewinds Inc., Habitat for Humanity and the Foodbank of Northwest Indiana.

"The RailCats want to do a small part right now to help The Region," said RailCats General Manger, Brian Flenner. "When the time is right, the RailCats commit to helping our community come together for FAN-tastic Family Fun and we all will heal together."

The RailCats Care program will run through April 30th. RailCats fans interested in purchasing Cat Coins and helping our community partners can purchase theirs at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5520335/railcats-care-gary-gary-southshore-railcats-us-steel-yard

The Gary SouthShore RailCats home opener is Friday, May 22nd at 7:10pm against the Milwaukee Milkmen! Book your group outing, party deck, or picnic TODAY by calling 219-882-BALL or 24 hours a day at railcatsbaseball.com.

