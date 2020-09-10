RailCats Announce the Greens at the Steel Yard Event

September 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





Gary, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to open their ballpark this fall for the all new The Greens at the Steel Yard, presented by Xfinity event on Thursday, October 8th through Saturday, October 10th. RailCats fans and golf enthusiasts are invited to test their skills on a brand new, socially distanced 5-hole golf experience that anyone can play!

This outdoor experience includes separate and socially distanced hitting bays for each party, greens in the outfield, food, beverages, and fun for the whole family! Participants are also invited to test their luck to win $10,000 by making a hole in one at our Grand Prize Bay! Children ages 5-10 are also invited to Rusty's Tee Time on Saturday, October 10th from 8-10 am. Tickets will be $20 and include a photo with Rusty, hitting on the field, breakfast and crafts.

"Many businesses talk about pivoting these days and The Greens at The Steel Yard is no exception. Our golf range has something for everyone from the avid golfer to a family looking for fun," said RailCats General Manager, Brian Flenner. "This is one last chance to visit the Steel Yard this year as we all anticipate the 2021 season."

Concourse level packages include a 30-minute bay rental, tickets for 6 people, and a bucket of 50 balls. Additional buckets of balls will be available for purchase. Party Deck level packages include a 1-hour bay rental, tickets for 10 people, unlimited golf balls, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, bottomless popcorn, water, and soft drinks.

Fans interested in reserving their bay on the concourse or party deck can visit https://bit.ly/2Fn8NdC.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.