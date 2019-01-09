RailCats Announce Staff Additions and Promotions for 2019 Season

January 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are proud to announce several staff additions and promotions for the 2019 season.

Dan Faulkner joins the RailCats as Director of Sales. Faulkner, a Northwest Indiana native, will oversee the RailCats' sales team and sponsorship efforts after spending the past 3 years as the Sales Manager for Rhinegeist Brewing in Cincinnati, OH. Faulkner also has experience serving in multiple capacities for Caesars Entertainment, including Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service. Faulkner was a 2006 Times Baseball Player of the Year for Hammond's Bishop Noll Institute, where he was an All-State selection and state champion. Faulkner was a 2006 draft selection of the Philadelphia Phillies.

"We are beyond excited about the new faces we've brought on board this season, along with some well deserved promotions," said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. "Northwest Indiana should expect the best in family fun and our staff is poised to excel in bringing that vision to the region. Fans can expect a new level of creativity and customer service when we open our gates in May!"

New Box Office Manager/Account Executive Hisham Abad joins the RailCats after spending the past two seasons with the Lake County Captains (Class A - Cleveland Indians) as Ticket Sales Account Executive & Catering Coordinator. Abad also has experience with Bowling Green State University as the Graduate Assistant for the BGSU Athletic Ticket Office.

Two familiar faces have been promoted into full time roles this season. Ashley Nylen returns to the RailCats as Community and Promotions Coordinator/Account Executive after having served the 2017 season as the Marketing/Promotions Intern and the 2018 season as the Marketing/Promotions Assistant. Nylen, a Schererville native, graduated from Lake Central High School and Ball State University.

Highland native Derek Carr joins the RailCats as Sales Associate after spending the past two seasons on the RailCats Grounds Crew as Grounds/Operations Assistant in 2018 and Grounds/Operations Intern in 2017.

Long time Head Groundskeeper Noah Simmons has been promoted to Senior Director of Operations/Head Groundskeeper, overseeing all aspects of stadium operations, including maintaining the Steel Yard playing surface year round. Simmons, a Portage High School graduate, has been part of the RailCats grounds crew for 8 seasons.

The 2019 season will be the RailCats 18th season on the South Shore. The 'Cats Home Opener is Tuesday, May 21st at 7:10pm against the Sioux City Explorers.

For updated promotional calendar, season ticket and group outing information, call 219-882-2255 or visit www.railcatsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.