RailCats Announce New Special Events and Facility Rental Opportunities

June 17, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





Gary, IND. - The RailCats are excited to open their ballpark to the community this summer with a unique line up of special events. The 'Cats kick off their summer events with a pair of Family Nights at the Steel Yard, presented by Methodist Hospital, on July 3rd and July 4th. Fans will have the opportunity to experience some of The Region's only fireworks shows and live music on both nights, with all you can eat ticket packages starting at $23 for adults and $17 for children. Fireworks will also be streamed live on both nights on the RailCats' Facebook Page.

Independence Day weekend Family Nights at the Steel Yard will feature the band Nawty on July 3rd and The Muddsharks on July 4th, starting at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Thursday, June 18th at 10 a.m.. Tailgating and viewing parking spaces will also be available in the stadium parking lots for $30 per vehicle starting at 5:30 p.m., with a $5 donation going to the FoodBank of Northwest Indiana. Ticket availability is limited based on local government social distancing guidelines.

"We are dedicated to providing the Region with a safe, family environment this summer," said RailCats General Manager, Brian Flenner. "We will support our community by working through this pandemic together by opening our ballpark for special events this summer."

In addition to Family Nights at the Steel Yard on July 3rd and 4th, the RailCats will host a variety of other community events, including a Versiti Blood Drive (July 1), FHA Wood Bat tournament (July 22 - July 27), Wine & Canvas (July 26), several High School baseball showcase games and additional Family Nights at the Steel Yard (August 15 and September 6).

The RailCats are also proud to announce the new adult co-ed Sport and Social Club. Recreational leagues include adult softball and adult kickball played on the RailCats field. The seasons kick off on July 20th. Teams of 12 can register HERE for $504 per team for Co-Ed Softball or $444 for Co-Ed Kickball.

Fans interested in hosting their own events in the Steel Yard's unique spaces can visit railcatsbaseball.com. Available spaces include the clubhouse, field and suite level.

To keep up to date on all of the RailCats' summer events, follow the RailCats on social media and on railcatsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.