RailCats Announce Latest Set of Off-Season Roster Moves

March 5, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





The RailCats announced four player signings today. These signings include both new and returning players as well as first professional contracts.

Sandy Lugo returns to the RailCats after appearing in 24 games in 2019. The right handed pitcher finished the season with two wins and two losses last season and a 1.27 ERA, 28.1 innings pitched with 44 strike outs.

Kevin Escorcia joins the RailCats from the Winston-Salem Dash. The left-hander from Colombia finished the 2019 season after appearing in 29 games with two wins and two losses. Escorcia tallied 35.1 innings pitched, 37 strike outs and a 4.33 ERA.

Shortstop, Jose Mercado signed his first professional contract with the RailCats. The right-handed infielder joins the 'Cats after graduating from Concordia University Chicago. Mercado finished the 2019 season with a batting average of .366 with 70 hits in 191 at bats.

Rey Pastrana joins the RailCats from the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The right handed catcher appeared in 18 games with the Goldeyes. In 38 at bats, Pastrana hit 2 doubles and 2 RBIs with a .132 batting average.

"Just another reminder to our RailCats fans, the season is just around the corner with these signings," said RailCats Manager, Greg Tagert. "Sandy emerged as one of the top relievers in the league. Escorcia gives us another valuable experienced LHP and very excited to see Jose Mercado begin his professional career, another product from our annual post-draft tryout camp last summer."

Opening Day for the RailCats is Friday, May 22nd. Ticket and group packages for the 2020 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.