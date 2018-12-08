RailCats Acquire Infielder Figueroa from Atlantic League

GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats acquired infielder Steve Figueroa from the York Revolution of the Atlantic League on Wednesday to complete the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Austin Wright to York for future considerations on Sept. 10.

Figueroa signed his first professional baseball contract with the New Hampshire Wild of the Empire League at the start of 2018 campaign and slashed .289/.402/.430/.832 with 35 runs, 43 hits, three doubles, three home runs, seven extra-base hits, 20 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 42 games before having his contract purchased by the Quebec Capitales of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball (Can-Am League) on June 22.

In one game with the Capitales, Figueroa went 0-for-2 before signing with the York Revolution on Aug. 23. In six games with the Revolution, Figueroa slashed .429/.429/.524/.952 with four runs, nine hits, two doubles and a stolen base.

A native of Bronx, N.Y., Figueroa was a two-year starter at State University of New York College (SUNY) at Cortland. As a junior in 2016, Figueroa was named Second Team All-SUNYAC, D3baseball.com Second Team All-New York Region, ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All- Region and the NCAA Division III Regional MVP after leading the Blaze with a .548 slugging percentage, 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 24 extra-base hits, 96 total bases, 41 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 10 sacrifice bunts in 50 games.

As a senior in 2017, Figueroa was named First Team All-SUNYAC, Second Team ABCA/Rawlings All-Region and D3baseball.com Second Team All-New York Region after finishing with a team-high .510 on-base percentage, 48 runs, 67 hits, four triples, 38 RBIs, 90 total bases, 32 walks and 46 games started. Figueroa also finished second on the team with a .406 batting average, .545 slugging percentage, 1.055 OPS, 165 at-bats and seven stolen bases.

