Rail Yard Dawgs Set Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced the initial roster for the team's 2019 training camp.

The roster features 28 players - 16 forwards, eight defensemen and four goaltenders. 12 of the players on the roster have skated for the Dawgs in a previous season and 12 are rookies.

Previously unannounced signings include forwards Matt Beer, Mike Crowley, Joseph Deveny, Nicholas Monfils, Chris Ordoobadi, Brad Riccardi and Jesse Schwartz, defensemen Tyler Becker and Dallas Rossiter and goaltender Michael Stiliadis.

The full Rail Yard Dawgs training camp roster is attached.

Training camp begins on Wednesday, October 9 with the team on the ice at Lancerlot Sports Complex at 9:30 AM. The Dawgs will be on the ice at Lancerlot from 9:30-11 AM and again at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

