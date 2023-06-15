Rail Yard Dawgs Part Ways with Team App
June 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs have announced they will part ways with their mobile app. Fans will still be able to consume all Dawgs hockey information via the team website and social media pages. The app will not be available after June 15.
Check out the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2023
- Rail Yard Dawgs Part Ways with Team App - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Rail Yard Dawgs Part Ways with Team App
- Quarter Season & Bojangles Kids Club Packages on Sale Now
- 2023-2024 Home Games Announced
- Roanoke's Alexandra Crutchfield Named 2022-23 Wanda Amos Commmunity Service Award
- Crutchfield Named 2022-2023 Wanda Amos Community Service Award Winner