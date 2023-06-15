Rail Yard Dawgs Part Ways with Team App

June 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs have announced they will part ways with their mobile app. Fans will still be able to consume all Dawgs hockey information via the team website and social media pages. The app will not be available after June 15.

