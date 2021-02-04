Rail Yard Dawgs Host First Ever "Do Good Days"

Roanoke, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are teaming up with Wisler Plumbing & Air and the Wheeler Broadcasting family of stations (WSLQ-FM Q99, WSLC-FM Star Country, WXLK-FM K92, WVBE-FM ViBE, WFIR-AM/FM News Talk Radio, WPLY-Sports Radio, and WXKL-HD2 The Rock Channel) for the first ever Do Good Days. This two day event will be held March 12 and 13, 2021.

Members from each of the three organizations will be donating their time to help local non-profit organizations in our community. We are looking for nominations of designated non-profit organizations that could use a few extra hands, not a few extra dollars. For example, nominations may include, but are not limited to, painting a fence, picking up trash, washing dishes, etc. The community is invited to follow along virtually on the Rail Yard Dawgs Facebook page (www.facebook.com/RailYardDawgs) during the event.

Now through February 25, nominations will be accepted online at www.dogooddays.com. All nominations may not be able to be fulfilled, but it is the goal to complete as many as possible over the course of two days. Submissions not fulfilled this year will be saved for future considerations. Proper COVID-19 precautions will be taken into consideration during the planning process. Organizations that have been selected can expect to hear from a representative ahead of time to coordinate logistics.

