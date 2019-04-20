Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Semifinals Game 3 - #5 Rail Yard Dawgs at #2 Bulls - 7:00 PM CDT

April 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(28-24-4), 5th SPHL, 60 Pts

BIRMINGHAM BULLS

(39-15-2), 2nd SPHL, 80 Pts

SEMIFINALS - GAME 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Saturday - 7:00 PM CDT - Pelham Civic Compex - Pelham, AL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Eric Krasnichuk, Steven Sailor| Linesmen: Rocco Stachowiak, Chase Wilkinson

LAST TIME OUT: Cam Bakker had two goals and an assist, Ben Bauer and Josh Nenadal both scored and the Rail Yard Dawgs beat the Birmingham Bulls, 4-1, in game two Friday night at the Pelham Civic Complex. Jacob Caffrey made 26 saves on 27 shots to earn the victory in net. Roanoke staved off elimination with the win and forced a winner-take-all game three on Saturday night.

ON THE LINE: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Bulls clash on Saturday with a trip to the finals on the line. The winner of Saturday's game will take on the winner of the series between the defending champion Huntsville Havoc and the Knoxville Ice Bears. It would be the first trip to the finals for either the Rail Yard Dawgs or the Bulls. Birmingham, the two seed, is the highest remaining seed in the President's Cup Playoffs. The fifth-seeded Rail Yard Dawgs are the lowest remaining seed.

DOWN A MAN: The SPHL announced on Friday afternoon that Dawgs winger Maxime Guyon has been suspended for two games for his actions in the third period of the game one loss on Thursday. Guyon was issued a minor penalty for cross checking following a check to the face of Garrett Schmitz after a whistle. Roanoke played a man short in game two and will have to do so again in game three. It can only dress 15 skaters and two goaltenders instead of the usual 16 and two.

WHISTLES FOR EVERYBODY: There were a combined 28 penalties and 80 penalty minutes in game two on Friday night. Roanoke had 11 power plays in the game, more than it had in any game during the regular season, and the 50 penalty minutes against the Bulls were the most by a Roanoke opponent this season. Game three will feature the same officiating crew as game two, referees Eric Krasnichuk and Steven Sailor are again joined by linesmen Rocco Stachowiak and Chase Wilkinson.

AS CAFFREY GOES...: This postseason, Jacob Caffrey has a SV% of .933 in games the Rail Yard Dawgs have won. He allowed four goals on 19 shots in Roanoke's only loss.

SNAP SHOTS: Saturday is the first winner-take-all game in Rail Yard Dawgs franchise history. Their two previous postseason series ended in two games...In 36 regular season games for the Dawgs over the last two seasons, Cam Bakker had one goal. He scored twice in the game two victory on Friday...Birmingham's Josh Harris was named the SPHL's MVP on Friday afternoon. The Bulls took home two additional end-of-season awards as Jamey Hicks won Coach of the Year and Mavric Parks was named Goaltender of the Year.

UP NEXT: The winner of the series will advance to the President's Cup Finals and face the winner of the other semifinal series between Knoxville and Huntsville.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.